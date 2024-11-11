For the first time, Bitcoin, the most expensive crypto currency rose to surpass $80,000

The crypto currency earlier surged to $75,000 after Donald Trump won the US presidential election

The market also caused the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum's value to rise 4.64 percent to $3,220

The most expensive cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin, rose to above $80,000 on Sunday for the first time.

The price of Bitcoin recently surpassed $75,000 on Wednesday, the same day that Republican Party candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

CoinMarketCap, a website that tracks the price of cryptocurrency assets, showed that the top cryptocurrency has increased by more than 5.24 percent trading at $80,945.35 at 7:31 p.m. (GMT+1) on Sunday, November 10th.

The second-largest cryptocurrency in the world by market value, Ethereum, also saw a 4.64 percent increase in value to $3,220 as a result of the market.

Additionally, the market value of cryptocurrencies increased by 2.20% to reach a new high of $2.65 trillion, or $157.07 billion, in a single day.

The Trump campaign revealed in May 2024 that supporters may donate in cryptocurrency, including as bitcoin, ether, and dogecoin, suggesting that cryptocurrency will play a significant role in the election.

According to Financial Times, the former US president started endorsing World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company founded by his old business associates and others, last month.

To generate $300 million, World Liberty started selling its token to eligible investors.

