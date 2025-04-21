The naira's performance in the foreign currency market has been unstable throughout the past week

Over the previous week, the naira's performance on the foreign exchange market has been inconsistent. This shows that despite the Central Bank of Nigeria's ongoing efforts to stabilise the market, there is still pressure on the local currency.

This discrepancy between the official and unofficial market rates underscores the sustained demand pressure on the local currency.

The naira depreciated significantly in the parallel market, while it enjoyed a minor increase in the official market, closing at 1,599.94/$ on Thursday, from 1,603.78/$ the week before, The Punch reported.

Researchers at Cowry Asset Management Limited claim that by putting weekly FX defence plans into place, the CBN continued to take an interventionist approach.

“These efforts yielded modest results in the official market window, where the Naira appreciated by 0.24 per cent over the week, closing at N1,599.94 per US dollar on Thursday, compared to N1,603.78 the previous week.

“However, sentiment in the parallel market painted a more fragile picture. There, the naira depreciated significantly by 4.66 per cent week-on-week, ending the week at an average rate of N1,610 per dollar.

“This discrepancy between the official and unofficial market rates underscores the sustained demand pressure on the local currency, particularly from importers and informal market participants, who often struggle to access official FX channels,” said the weekly investors’ note.

In order to alleviate liquidity concerns, the CBN had previously declared operations in the foreign exchange market.

Analysts predict that while the Central Bank continues its weekly intervention program, foreign exchange tensions will gradually ease throughout the holiday-shortened week.

Olayemi Cardoso, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has reiterated the CBN's unwavering dedication to openness, consistency, and regaining public trust via traditional monetary policy changes.

Analysts said the CBN continued to take an interventionist approach.

Speaking at a strategic investment forum hosted at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, Cardoso said, “We inherited a crisis of confidence, but we chose a different path. We’re not turning back.”

Experts at Meristem Research also believe that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Nigeria and South Africa in the past week will increase investment and generate additional revenue in the long term.

