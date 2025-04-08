Nigerian banks have been ranked among the best in Africa, with three Tier 1 commercial banks listed in the top 10.

The African ranking, led by a South African bank, also shows that Nigerian banks have maintained a strong presence, especially in West Africa.

There are over 24 Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed commercial banks, several of which are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

A new report by African Business magazine has revealed the list of the top 100 Banks operating in Africa in 2024.

The report used various indicators, with capital as a key metric, to determine the relative strengths of African banks.

Nigerian banks rank high in the list of top 100 banks Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: UGC

The ranking is based on Tier 1 capital, a key measure of a bank's financial strength, including equity capital and disclosed reserves.

Nigerian banks ranking

Ten Nigerian banks were included in the top 100 ranking, with three placed among the top 15 based on Tier 1 capital.

The banks are Zenith Bank, Access Bank, and First Bank of Nigeria, securing the 10th, 12th, and 13th positions, respectively.

Other Nigerian lenders on the list include United Bank for Africa (25th), Guaranty Trust Bank (37th), Fidelity Bank (56th), FCMB (64th), Union Bank (65th), Wema Bank (87th), and Stanbic IBTC Bank (90th).

Here is a snapshot of Nigerian banks' ranking and capital

Bank capital Africa Ranking Zenith Bank $2.54bn 10th Access Bank $2.26bn 12th First Bank of Nigeria $2.05bn 13th United Bank for Africa (UBA) $1.04bn 25th Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) $0.69bn 37th Fidelity Bank $0.32bn 56th FCMB $0.23bn 64th Union Bank of Nigeria $0.22bn 65th Wema Bank $0.14bn 87th Stanbic IBTC Bank $0.13bn 90th

Nigerian banks' best return on investment

The report highlighted that Nigerian banks have the best Return on Equity (ROE), a key measure for investors, despite currency devaluations and inflationary pressures in Nigeria.

The top-ranked bank by this measure in Guaranty Trust Bank achieved a very strong 57% ROE on Tier 1 capital of $1.1 billion, the report stated.

Other banks in this category are United Bank of Africa (UBA) achieved ROE of 42%, slightly ahead of compatriots Zenith Bank (41%), Stanbic IBTC in Nigeria (38%), and Access Bank (38%).

Nigerian banks secure top positions in Africa Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Facebook

Top Banks in Africa

South African banks continued to dominate the top tiers, led by Standard Bank, FirstRand, and Absa, Vanguard reports.

Snapshop is the top 10 banks in Africa

Standard Bank Group (South Africa) - US$11.76bn

FirstRand (South Africa) - US$10.42bn

Absa Group (South Africa) - US$8.77bn

Nedbank Group (South Africa) - US$6.09bn

National Bank of Egypt (Egypt) - US$7.52bn

Attijariwafa Bank (Morocco) - US$6.22bn

Banque Misr (Egypt) - US$5.63bn

Banque Centrale Populaire (Morocco) - US$4.38bn

Investec (South Africa) - US$4.06bn

Seven Nigerian banks post N4.2 trillion profit in 2024

Legit.ng previously reported that seven major Nigerian banks made a total profit of N4.2 trillion in the 2024 financial year.

Despite tough economic conditions, banks like Zenith Bank PLC, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), First Bank, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC, and Wema Bank managed to earn this large amount.

The banks' financial breakdown has been provided.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng