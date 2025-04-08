Africa Digital Media Awards

10 Nigerian Banks Make List of Top 100 Banks in Africa, 3 Rank High
by  Dave Ibemere 3 min read
  • Nigerian banks have been ranked among the best in Africa, with three Tier 1 commercial banks listed in the top 10.
  • The African ranking, led by a South African bank, also shows that Nigerian banks have maintained a strong presence, especially in West Africa.
  • There are over 24 Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed commercial banks, several of which are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

A new report by African Business magazine has revealed the list of the top 100 Banks operating in Africa in 2024.

The report used various indicators, with capital as a key metric, to determine the relative strengths of African banks.

Top 100 banks in Africa
Nigerian banks rank high in the list of top 100 banks Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor
Source: UGC

The ranking is based on Tier 1 capital, a key measure of a bank's financial strength, including equity capital and disclosed reserves.

Nigerian banks ranking

Ten Nigerian banks were included in the top 100 ranking, with three placed among the top 15 based on Tier 1 capital.

The banks are Zenith Bank, Access Bank, and First Bank of Nigeria, securing the 10th, 12th, and 13th positions, respectively.

Other Nigerian lenders on the list include United Bank for Africa (25th), Guaranty Trust Bank (37th), Fidelity Bank (56th), FCMB (64th), Union Bank (65th), Wema Bank (87th), and Stanbic IBTC Bank (90th).

Here is a snapshot of Nigerian banks' ranking and capital

BankcapitalAfrica Ranking
Zenith Bank$2.54bn10th
Access Bank$2.26bn12th
First Bank of Nigeria $2.05bn13th
United Bank for Africa (UBA)$1.04bn25th
Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) $0.69bn37th
Fidelity Bank$0.32bn56th
FCMB $0.23bn64th
Union Bank of Nigeria$0.22bn65th
Wema Bank $0.14bn87th
Stanbic IBTC Bank $0.13bn90th

Nigerian banks' best return on investment

The report highlighted that Nigerian banks have the best Return on Equity (ROE), a key measure for investors, despite currency devaluations and inflationary pressures in Nigeria.

The top-ranked bank by this measure in Guaranty Trust Bank achieved a very strong 57% ROE on Tier 1 capital of $1.1 billion, the report stated.

Other banks in this category are United Bank of Africa (UBA) achieved ROE of 42%, slightly ahead of compatriots Zenith Bank (41%), Stanbic IBTC in Nigeria (38%), and Access Bank (38%).

Nigerian banks among top 100 in Africa
Nigerian banks secure top positions in Africa Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor
Source: Facebook

Top Banks in Africa

South African banks continued to dominate the top tiers, led by Standard Bank, FirstRand, and Absa, Vanguard reports.

Snapshop is the top 10 banks in Africa

  • Standard Bank Group (South Africa) - US$11.76bn
  • FirstRand (South Africa) - US$10.42bn
  • Absa Group (South Africa) - US$8.77bn
  • Nedbank Group (South Africa) - US$6.09bn
  • National Bank of Egypt (Egypt) - US$7.52bn
  • Attijariwafa Bank (Morocco) - US$6.22bn
  • Banque Misr (Egypt) - US$5.63bn
  • Banque Centrale Populaire (Morocco) - US$4.38bn
  • Investec (South Africa) - US$4.06bn

Seven Nigerian banks post N4.2 trillion profit in 2024

Legit.ng previously reported that seven major Nigerian banks made a total profit of N4.2 trillion in the 2024 financial year.

Despite tough economic conditions, banks like Zenith Bank PLC, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), First Bank, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC, and Wema Bank managed to earn this large amount.

The banks' financial breakdown has been provided.

Source: Legit.ng

