The value of the dollar improved in the unofficial foreign exchange markets on Wednesday amid reports of a drop in FX reserves

In the CBN's official foreign exchange market window, the naira improved slightly against the dollar

Bismarck Rewane has praised the CBN's recent policies, which have helped the naira recover in recent weeks

Nigerian currency, the naira has recorded a mixed exchange rate against the US dollar in the foreign exchange markets.

In the official market, the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that the naira improved in value against the US Dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Wednesday, February 26 to N1,499.1.

Wednesday's exchange rate is a slight improvement from the N1,501.5 a dollar quoted on Tuesday, February 25.

However, CBN data showed that the naira fell in value against the pound Sterling and the euro in the official market.

The pound which closed at N1,894.72/£1 on Tuesday, sold at N1897, indicating naira depreciated by N3.

Also, against the euro the naira fell to N1,571 exchange rate on Wednesday compared to N1,570.11/€1 quoted on Tuesday.

Dollar improved in the unofficial market

While the naira gained in the official market, Bureau de Change operators increased the value of the dollar by N10 on Wednesday, selling at N1,500/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s N1,490/$1.

The change in exchange rates comes amid reports that foreign reserves have dropped significantly over the past month.

Bloomberg reported that the country's dollar reserves are down $2.2 billion since hitting a $40.92 billion high on January 6, 2025.

There is now speculation that the naira could be vulnerable going forward as Nigeria’s foreign reserves have fallen for 33 straight days.

The decline in reserves follows comments from Bismark Rewane, who stated that the CBN is actively defending the naira, having spent over $8 billion to strengthen its value against major currencies, including the dollar, euro, and pound sterling.

Foreign reserves growth is important because it acts as a safety net for a country's economy, allowing it to stand against currency fluctuations, sudden capital outflows, or economic crises by providing readily available funds to intervene in the foreign exchange market and stabilise the domestic currency.

