Germany, Italy to Give 575,000 Work Visas, Lists Available Occupations, Says Nigerians Can Apply
- Germany and Italy are battling severe labour shortages and plan to invite about 578,000 immigrants this year
- Italy plans to issue 165,000 work visas, with an additional 10,000 visas allocated to caregivers this year
- Germany aims to attract 400,000 skilled workers per year via its immigration act and Opportunity Card scheme
Two of Europe's biggest economies, Germany and Italy, are set to invite over half a million foreign workers in 2025, to tackle labour shortages.
Italy plans to issue about 165,000 work visas via its Decreto Flussi scheme, with an additional 10,000 visas allocated for caregivers.
Germany moves to invite 400,000 workers
Germany aims to attract 400,000 skilled workers annually via its expanded Skilled Immigration Act and the new Chancekarte point-based system.
The surge in the demand for immigrants was attributed to the looming demographic crisis and critical labour shortages, prompting both countries to raise work visa numbers in 2025.
Federal service recruitment: 16,000 Nigerians apply as FG advises on what to do during site downtime
The demand for foreign labour spreads across critical sectors including healthcare, IT, engineering, construction, and hospitality, allowing international workers to relocate to Europe.
Experts believe the two countries’ decision to increase work visa issuance is due to demographic changes and market challenges.
The countries are reportedly battling a decline in birth rates and an ageing population, leading to skilled labour shortages.
The shift has led to policy changes to attract foreign talent to sustain economic growth and maintain important services.
Italy aims to issue 452,000 work visas
Meanwhile, the Italian government raised its foreign worker decree to 452,000 work visas for two years, with 165,000 planned for this year.
The quota covers seasonal and non-essential employment industries facing acute labour declines.
Also, an extra 10,000 work visas were approved in October last year for caregivers, showing the growing need for elderly care.
Germany also introduced the Skilled Immigration Act in 2020, expanding it last year.
According to a BusinessDay report, Germany’s Opportunity Card, a point-based immigration system, will facilitate skilled worker visa entry without a job offer.
Europe's biggest economy, Germany, hopes to attract about 400,000 foreign workers annually to address critical job gaps.
The list of work shortages in Italy
- Healthcare and Personal Care
- Tourism and Hospitality
- Construction
- Agriculture and Fisheries
- Transport and Logistics
- Technology and Telecommunications
- Healthcare
- Engineering and Manufacturing
- IT and Software Development
- Logistics and Transport
- Education and Childcare
- Skilled Trades
Czech Republic opens new portal to attract 1 million Nigerians
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Czech authorities launched a new portal to attract foreign workers.
A report disclosed that the plan aligns with the European Institute for Innovation and Technology's Deep Tech Talent Initiative, seeking to raise about one million people in deep tech fields by 2025.
The country is actively seeking to invite foreign professionals with skills and ambition to contribute to its economy.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng