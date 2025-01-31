Germany and Italy are battling severe labour shortages and plan to invite about 578,000 immigrants this year

Two of Europe's biggest economies, Germany and Italy, are set to invite over half a million foreign workers in 2025, to tackle labour shortages.

Italy plans to issue about 165,000 work visas via its Decreto Flussi scheme, with an additional 10,000 visas allocated for caregivers.

Italian President, Sergio Mattarella and German Vice Chancellor, Robert Habeck, raise care worker visas in their countries. Credit: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

Germany moves to invite 400,000 workers

Germany aims to attract 400,000 skilled workers annually via its expanded Skilled Immigration Act and the new Chancekarte point-based system.

The surge in the demand for immigrants was attributed to the looming demographic crisis and critical labour shortages, prompting both countries to raise work visa numbers in 2025.

The demand for foreign labour spreads across critical sectors including healthcare, IT, engineering, construction, and hospitality, allowing international workers to relocate to Europe.

Experts believe the two countries’ decision to increase work visa issuance is due to demographic changes and market challenges.

The countries are reportedly battling a decline in birth rates and an ageing population, leading to skilled labour shortages.

The shift has led to policy changes to attract foreign talent to sustain economic growth and maintain important services.

Italy aims to issue 452,000 work visas

Meanwhile, the Italian government raised its foreign worker decree to 452,000 work visas for two years, with 165,000 planned for this year.

The quota covers seasonal and non-essential employment industries facing acute labour declines.

Also, an extra 10,000 work visas were approved in October last year for caregivers, showing the growing need for elderly care.

Germany also introduced the Skilled Immigration Act in 2020, expanding it last year.

According to a BusinessDay report, Germany’s Opportunity Card, a point-based immigration system, will facilitate skilled worker visa entry without a job offer.

Europe's biggest economy, Germany, hopes to attract about 400,000 foreign workers annually to address critical job gaps.

The list of work shortages in Italy

Healthcare and Personal Care

Tourism and Hospitality

Construction

Agriculture and Fisheries

Transport and Logistics

Technology and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Engineering and Manufacturing

IT and Software Development

Logistics and Transport

Education and Childcare

Skilled Trades

Source: Legit.ng