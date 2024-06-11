The Czech Republic has opened a portal to recruit one million foreign tech talents in the country

The country said it aims to upskill about one million individuals in deep-tech in the next 12 months

The recruitment portal provides a thorough guide for foreign professionals and covers a broad range of jobs and life in the country

Authorities in the Czech Republic have launched a new portal, Work in Czechia, to attract foreign talents and boost the country’s skilled labour force.

A recent report said the initiative aligns with the European Institute for Innovation and Technology’s Deep Tech Talent Initiative and seeks to upskill about one million individuals in deep tech fields by 2025.

Czech Republic’s labour market

The Czech Republic has been actively inviting foreign professionals with capabilities and ambition to contribute to its economy.

According to reports, the country is actively coordinating with other European countries to recruit tech talents.

The Czech Republic has a labour market with different sectors, which provides international workers with opportunities for career advancement and personal growth.

The country also has a network of local and international firms and startups.

The recruitment portal provides a thorough guide for foreign professionals. It covers a broad range of jobs and life in the country, including detailed information on visa and immigration procedures and tips for cultural engagements.

The head of the CzechInvest agency, Jan Michal, stressed that the portal offers various opportunities, especially in the tech sector.

The platform also provides guidelines on navigating the visa process, facilitating the integration of foreigners into the country’s workforce.

Reports say that in 2022, the European Institute for Innovation and Technology (EIT) launched the Deep Tech Initiative to target the upskilling of one million persons in deep tech fields in three years.

EU’s initiative to train millions in tech

The scheme was designed to close the talent gap by fostering a robust pool of deep-tech professionals throughout Europe.

The EIT has been providing courses focused on developing and expanding deep tech.

The development comes barely a week after Germany made a similar move, providing a new portal for recruiting international skilled labour.

