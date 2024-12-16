The cost of a bag of rice in the market is set to dampen the high spirits of Nigerians ahead of the festive season

Various popular local rice brands are now sold for over N100,000, which exceeds the newly approved minimum wage

Data from the NBS shows that residents in some states in Nigeria pay more for rice compared to others

It is a few weeks to the end of the year, and once again, Nigerian families are set to gather and make merry with sumptuous meals

However, this year could be different from previous years due to the high cost of rice, which is a key part of an average Nigerian household's festive menu

According to market surveys, the price of a 50kg bag of rice now ranges between N80,000 and N120,000, depending on the brand and location

Here is a snapshot of the prices of rice brands:

Mama Gold Rice (N88,000 to N100,000)

A 50kg bag of Mama Gold rice, according to Stephen, a trader at Ojo Market, Lagos, now sells for N88,000, up from its previous price of N75,000.

"The price actually depends on where you are buying from and the type . For me I sell a 50kg long grain bag of Mama Gold rice. Others could sell for for less, but there are chances that it is repackaged.

"A lot of people love the brand because it swells after it is cooked.”

Royal stallion rice (N80,000 to N110,000)

This is another popular rice brand that is considered premium. The cost of a 50kg bag ranges between N80,000 and N110,000, depending on the grain type and seller’s location.

Big Bull rice (N98,000 to N108,000)

Big Bull Rice is a product of Wacot Rice Limited and is known for its high quality. A check on Jiji shows that a 50kg bag of the brand is advertised at N98,000 to N108,000, depending on the seller and grain type.

Mama’s Choice Rice (N102,000)

Olam Group's Mama’s Choice is marketed as a premium rice option processed in Nigeria. Currently, a 50kg bag costs N102,000.

Mama’s Pride Rice (N98,000 and N100,000)

Another offering from Olam Nigeria, Mama’s Pride, is widely regarded for its quality. The price of a 50kg bag ranges between N98,000 and N100,000, influenced by location and seller.

Some residents pay more for rice

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed states where residents pay more to buy rice.

According to the bureau, the average price of 1kg of local rice sold loose went up to N1,944.64 in October 2024.

Kogi recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice (sold loose) at N2,693.41, while the lowest was reported in Benue at N1,267.25.

