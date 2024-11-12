First City Monument Bankhas raised the size of its energy finance loan by up to N30 million to Nigerian families and small businesses

To assist Nigerian families and small businesses in purchasing solar panels, batteries, inverters, and other clean energy equipment, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has increased the amount of its energy finance loan by up to N30 million.

This loan, which has a maximum three-year repayment period, attempts to relieve financial strains so that companies can devote more money to operations and expansion.

The bank in a statement said the loan enhancement is part of its mission to promote sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria, supporting the country’s net-zero goals for 2060.

The offering, the statement added, also helps offset the increased energy costs following the removal of the fuel subsidy, reinforcing its commitment to climate action and reliable power access.

Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, Yemisi Edun, said upgrading their energy finance loan will boost Nigeria’s renewable energy sector.

She added,

“This loan gives households and businesses easy access to affordable funding for clean energy solutions, supporting sustainable growth. It also helps offset the rising fuel prices caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy. At FCMB, we’re committed to helping people and businesses succeed while backing the government’s push for a stable and sustainable power supply.”

Group Head of Business Banking at FCMB, George Ogbonnaya said,

“At FCMB, we are dedicated to helping businesses thrive. Our new energy finance loan helps businesses and homes access clean energy. It is affordable, accessible through a simple digital process, and designed to support job creation, boost our economy, and promote environmental sustainability.”

FCMB has led the way in advancing renewable energy through funding, capacity-building programmes, and linking clean energy providers with consumers.

This Day reported that over the last three years, FCMB has financed numerous projects, from solar and mini-grids to energy-efficient plants. The bank has also provided free training to support development in the sector.

Bank of Industry announces loan for Nigerian businesses

Legit.ng reported that as part of the N75 billion manufacturing sector fund established by the federal government, the Bank of Industry (BOI) has announced plans to lend up to N1 billion to 140 manufacturing enterprises in Nigeria.

BOI's managing director, Olasupo Olusi, made the remark at the bank’s maiden annual public lecture series in Abuja, BusinessDay reported.

He clarified that the loan was intended to promote employment creation, assure economic growth, and encourage production.

