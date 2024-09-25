The Managing Director of Wellness Group, Adetutu Afolabi, is celebrating years of lasting partnership with hubby

Adetutu Afolabi, the Managing Director of Wellness Group, a leading healthcare giant, is a shining example of a woman living her dreams and embracing her aspirations.

Her unwavering commitment, sharp business acumen, and clear vision have revolutionised her business landscape.

A partnership forged in understanding

One of the cornerstones of her success is the robust and symbiotic partnership she shares with her husband, Victor Gbenga Afolabi. Together, they have set a new standard for aspiring couples, showcasing the immense benefits of a solid partnership in marriage and business.

Their journey, marked by bitter-sweet experiences, is a testament to their resilience. They have weathered every storm with grace and strength, inspiring others with unwavering determination.

Today, their tireless efforts and perseverance are paying off as their business empire continues to soar with an ever-growing list of prestigious clients.

Those who know Adetutu personally are not surprised by her accomplishments, as her passion and drive for success were evident from her early years. Her rise to prominence fulfils a destiny she has long been destined for.

The desire to achieve more

A pharmacy graduate from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Adetutu has remained resolute in navigating the turbulent waters of business with integrity, hard work, and faith.

Her success inspires many women who aspire to balance building a thriving business empire with fulfilling roles as wives and mothers. As the famous saying goes, "When the snail crawls, the shell follows," Adetutu and her husband continue to grow astronomically as a formidable team, united by their shared values and vision for the future.

Recently, the power couple enrolled at Hult International Business School for their doctoral degrees in entrepreneurship to further hone their business and leadership skills, mastering areas such as management, financial decisions, and risk analysis.

An alumna of Lagos Business School, Adetutu has often credited her husband's unwavering support as the driving force behind her resilience and success. His support has given her the wings to soar, a partnership that reflects not only in their flourishing business ventures but also in their personal lives.

