The CBN has updated the exchange rate for the naira against various foreign currencies in the official exchange market

Nigerian currency closed last week with a good performance against the dollar but fell to euro and pound sterling

The Central Bank of Nigeria has decided to intervene in the market and also sold forex to Bureau de Change operators

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the naira fell against the British pound, euro, and other foreign currencies.

Naira improves in value in official market Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

In an updated exchange rate on its website, the CBN said the naira exchange rate against the pound closed at N2,144.61 on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The new exchange rate indicates a 0.43% loss for the naira compared to the previous day's rate of N2,135.37/£1.

It was the same for naira against the euro as CBN revealed that Nigerians paid more for the currency at N1,804.99/€1 on Friday in contrast to the previous day's rate of N1,799.82/€1.

Naira against the dollar

However there was good news for the naira against the dollar in the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) forex window.

According to data from the FMDQ securities exchange, Nigerian currency gained N100.09 or 2.8% on the dollar in the official market on Friday to close the final session of the week at N1,593.32/$1 compared with the N1,693.41/$1 it was transacted on Thursday.

Snapshot of most recent exchange rates

Pounds sterling: N2,144.6128

Euro: N1,804.9948

Swiss franc: N1,923.1119

Yen: N11.3319

CFA: N2.7415

Riyal: N434.1205

Danish krone: N241.8696

CBN sells dollars cheaply to BDC operators

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria again conducted another round of dollar sales to licensed Bureau De Change Operators.

The latest sale is part of the apex bank's plan to ensure enough liquidity in the market and halt the naira's fall.

The CBN has also fixed an exchange rate limit for the BDCs when selling to Nigerians seeking dollars.

