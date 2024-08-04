The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has detailed its allocation of N2,026,163,340 in institutional fees to six tertiary institutions across the nation.

On Saturday, through a post on its official X handle, the Fund revealed the names of the beneficiary institutions.

Full list: Bayero University secures largest share as NELFUND disburses N2 billion students' loan

These institutions are the University of Ibadan, Bayero University Kano, University of Ilorin, University of Benin, University of Maiduguri, and Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State.

Bayero University Kano received the largest portion of the funds, totalling N853,775,000, while the University of Benin received the smallest amount, N24,412,500.

To date, six out of twelve institutions have received full payment of their institutional fees, benefiting over 20,000 students.

The total amount disbursed to these institutions is roughly N2,026,163,340.

Payments to the remaining six institutions are scheduled for the upcoming week.

In addition to institutional fees, NELFUND has begun disbursing funds for student living expenses.

This initiative, aimed at providing essential financial support for living costs, has allocated N442,400,000 for the month of July.

These upkeep payments will support all 22,120 students across the twelve institutions, with additional funds to be distributed in the following weeks and months.

This effort underscores the federal government’s dedication to the overall well-being and academic success of students in government institutions.

