Ecobank Nigeria has announced plans to close branches nationwide early amid ongoing hunger protests

The bank has informed customers of these changes and provided advice on what can be done when in need of banking services

Some banks in the country were forced to close branches without notice as the protests escalated into violence

Nigerian banks and other financial institutions have decided to close their branches, while others have changed operation hours due to ongoing hunger protests that have been escalating in violence.

Ecobank is one such bank that has made the decision and has sent out notifications to customers about plans to close its branches nationwide earlier than usual.

In a notice sent to customers, the bank said it would be closing before 4 pm and provided guidance on how to access banking services during this period.

Ecobanks's message to customers read:

"Dear Customer. We wish to inform you that, due to recent developments, all our branches nationwide will close early at 3:00 PM today.

"We encourage you to use our alternative channels, which remain available 24/7 for all your banking needs. Our digital services include Ecobank Online, the Ecobank Mobile App, *326#, Omnilite, OmniPlus, as well as our Cards and ATMs.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. For any inquiries, please contact our 24/7 customer service center using the details below."

Banks closes branches

Punch newspaper also reports that due to the protests, many banks and other financial institutions have decided to close branches.

Checks by Legit.ng show that none of the banks outrightly announced a closure, except for Ecobank's notice to customers regarding the change in operating hours.

