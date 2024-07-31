Bank customers trooped to their respective banks on Tuesday, July 31, 2024, to reactivate their dormant accounts

The development comes after the CBN issued new guidelines on reclaiming bank balances in dormant accounts

The CBN disclosed in its FAQs that next of kin to dormant account owners can fill out application forms to reclaim balances in dormant accounts

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Bank customers affected by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines on dormant accounts rushed to their respective banks on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, to reactivate their accounts.

Some customers said they had to activate their bank accounts to prevent the CBN from taking over their funds and savings.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

CBN issues new guidelines on dormant accounts

Reports say courtrooms were also swarming with those who went to swear to affidavits needed to reactivate their dormant account.

The CBN disclosed in its FAQs on dormant accounts that next-of-kin to dormant account owners can now claim unclaimed balances or funds by submitting applications for reclaims to financial institutions.

The CBN also gave customers a fresh understanding of the role of banks in resolving issues around dormant accounts and unclaimed balances.

Some customers said they had activated their bank accounts to avoid mopping up their little savings.

