The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has unveiled three local startups that won its $220,000 prize for innovation.

The finalists emerged after a grueling competition involving 7,000 applicants.

The top three winners

The three winners are Sycamore, a lending fintech platform, Kunda Kids, an ed-tech media firm and PaveHQ, a learning and career platform.

The NSIA scheme is a yearly initiative to identify creative tech solutions developed by Nigerian tech entrepreneurs.

The competition is focused on tech-enabled businesses in sectors like financial services, agriculture, health, education, manufacturing, logistics, e-mobility, e-commerce, marketplace, and climate.

At the end of the rounds, ten finalists emerged from a list of 7,000 applications to pitch on Demo Day to clinch various prizes.

The three winners emerged from the 10 finalists after pitching their ideas to an expert panel of judges at Demo Day on July 19, 2024, in Lagos.

Winners to proceed to the US for training

According to reports, Sycamore won the grand prize of $10,000 (N160 million), Kuda Kids received $70,000 and PaveHQ received $50,000.

Apart from the funds, the winners were rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Draper University, Silicon Valley in the United States.

The NSIA Managing Director, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, disclosed that the event seeks to unite the tech ecosystem of regulators, financiers, and idea generators to create remarkable products.

He disclosed that the cash prizes would be awarded in naira, despite being valued in dollars.

Reports say, Umar-Sadiq said that the key role of technology is in supporting various sectors of the economy, such as healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Competition moves to boost innovation

