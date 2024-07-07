The federal government has revealed it earned river N78 billion from Electronic Transfer Levies

The amount was disclosed by the Federal Account Allocation Committee disclosed in a new report published by NBS

Electronic Transfer Levies is a single and one-off charge of N50 on electronic receipt or transfer of money deposited in bank customer account

The Nigerian government earned N80.86 billion from the Electronic Transfer Levy in the first five months of 2024.

The information is contained in the Federal Allocation Accounts Committee report released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Electronic Transfer Levy was introduced as a source of additional revenue for the government in the 2020 Finance Act, amending the Stamp Duty Act to harness the growth of electronic funds transfer in the country.

The EMT is a single and one-off charge of N50 on electronic receipt or transfer of money deposited in any money deposit bank, financial institution, or account in amounts of N10,000 and above.

The EMTL has remained a steady source of income for the federal, state, and local governments.

Revenue derived from the EMTL is allocated among the three tiers of government based on derivation, with the Federal Government receiving 15%, state governments receiving 50%, and local governments receiving 35%.

Breakdown of the revenue from ETLf

The report disclosed that the government received N15.9 billion in January, N15.15 billion in February, N14.75 billion in March, N18 billion in April, and N15.14 billion in May.

Additionally, a breakdown of the federal allocation revealed that states received N8.93 billion in January, N7.96 billion in February, N7.58 billion in March, and N7.38 billion in April from the bank transfer levy.

