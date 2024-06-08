The NDIC issued some steps for depositors to follow to reclaim the N5 million insured amount

It also asked bank customers to provide alternative bank accounts with BVN to come for payment

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) began liquidating Heritage Bank after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoked its license.

In a recent statement, the NDIC disclosed that depositors who provide the required documentation will receive their insured sum within a week.

The CBN appointed NIDC as the liquidator in line with the provisions of the law.

Alternate bank accounts

According to reports, NDIC said that Heritage Bank depositors with alternative bank accounts will be paid up to the insured amount of N5 million per depositor using their Bank Verification Number (BVN) to find alternative bank accounts.

The NDIC said:

“While depositors with funds above ₦5 million will be paid liquidation dividend upon realization of the bank’s assets and recovery of debts owed to the bank,” the statement partly read.

The corporation asked depositors of the liquidated bank without alternative bank accounts to follow simple steps to receive their insured sums.

Proof of ownership

The NDIC asked depositors without alternative bank accounts to visit the nearest branch with proof of ownership and verifiable means of identification, such as a National Identity Card (NIN) or BVN, to verify their deposits and subsequent payments.

File claims online

NDIC asked depositors to file claims online by visiting its website, downloading the claims forms, and uploading the required documentation.

Verification and Payments

The NDIC asked the bank’s creditors to visit the nearest bank of the bank to file their claims or through its online platform.

Debtors’ repayment of loans

The corporation asked debtors to contact its asset management department or visit its website for more information.

The NDIC assured the Nigerian banking public of its commitment to the continued safety of depositors’ funds in all licensed banks.

Heritage Bank shareholders demand an investigation

Legit.ng previously reported that the minority shareholders have demanded an investigation into the board and management of the defunct Heritage Bank.

The call was placed during a chat session with The Punch after the Central Bank of Nigeria revoked the bank's license.

Boniface Okezie, the National Coordinator of Progressive Shareholders Association, said probing the bank managers would boost confidence in the sector.

