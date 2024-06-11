Access Bank has announced the acquisition of another bank in Tanzania as it continues to expand its footprint in Africa

With the new acquisition, Access Bank now has a new set of customers and aims to provide them with an improved banking experience

Access Bank currently operates in at least 20 African countries and beyond the continent, with more expansion plans underway

Access Bank Plc has announced that it has completed the acquisition of African Banking Corporation (Tanzania) Limited.

In a statement released on the NGX on Monday, June 10, the bank said the acquisition, which started in July 2023, aligns with its strategic expansion goals to become the world’s most respected African bank.

Access Bank continue its expansion to different African countries. Photo credit: Damilola Onafuwa

Source: Getty Images

The statement reads:

“With the successful acquisition of BancABC Tanzania by the Bank, BancABC operations will now be merged with the consumer, private, and business banking operations of Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania at completion to form a new, entity to be known as Access Bank Tanzania.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

CEO speaks on Access Bank

Speaking on the new achievement, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Access Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said the latest acquisition brings exciting opportunities for the bank, Punch reports.

His words:

"This strategic move represents a notable step towards setting a railroad in Tanzania for intra-African trade within the East African region, Africa and the rest of the world.

“It underscores our commitment to creating a robust East African banking network, driving positive change and innovation.

“We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents for our operations in Tanzania and are eager to leverage our combined strengths to deliver exceptional financial solutions and experiences to our customers.’

Also commenting on the transaction, John Imani, Managing Director, African Banking Corporation (Tanzania) Limited, said:

“The completion of our transaction with Access Bank, not only underscores Access Bank’s strong confidence in our operations and the Tanzanian market but brings new and exciting opportunities for our customers, employees, and stakeholders.

“The new entity is poised to enhance our service offerings, leveraging Access Bank’s extensive resources and expertise to deliver even greater value to our clients.

“We look forward to an exciting and prosperous future as part of the Access Bank family, driving economic growth and financial inclusion across Tanzania.”

Access Bank gets new chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aig-Imoukhuede emerged as the new chairman of Access Holdings Plc.

He replaces Abubakar Jimoh, who is expected to remain an independent non-executive director.

Over the years, Aig-Imoukhuede has established himself as a remarkable and powerful leader beyond the banking sector.

Source: Legit.ng