The CBN has denied reports that it is planning to cancel the licenses of Fidelity, Polaris, Wema, and Unity banks

The apex bank has asked customers not to worry, as their deposits in their accounts are safe and secure

The CBN is responding to a viral message shared on WhatsApp and other social platforms that, after Heritage Bank, it plans to close more banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated clearly that there is no plans to revoke the licenses of Fidelity, Polaris, Wema, and Unity Banks.

This clarification came amidst concerns rumour plans to revoke more banking license after Heritage Bank.

There have been several messages shared on WhatsApp asking customers to withdraw their deposits.

One of the viral message seen by Legit.ng reads:

"Please if you know of anyone that has an account with Heritage Bank, Unity Bank, Polaris bank and Keystone Bank..

"Please go and withdraw your money there before it is too late. CBN has withdrawn the license of these banks mentioned above."

CBN denies plans to close 4 banks

Reacting CBN in a statement released on Monday, June 10, signed by Hakama Sidi Ali, the acting director of the Corporate Communications Department reassured the public of the safety of their deposits and the resilience of the banking system.

The statement reads:

“The Nigerian banking industry remains resilient. Key financial soundness indicators remain within current regulatory thresholds."

She noted that there is misinformation regarding a circular issued on January 10, 2024, which announced the dissolution of the Boards of Union, Keystone, and Polaris Banks.

This circular is now being misrepresented as a new directive issued on June 10, 2024.

she stated:

“The case of Heritage Bank is isolated,”

While stressing that allegations of further licence revocations before the completion of the bank recapitalisation exercise are unfounded and aimed at causing unnecessary panic.

She urged customers, especially those of Heritage Bank, not to worry about the safety of their deposits, as the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has already begun payments to the bank’s insured depositors.

CBN assures public on bank deposits

Reiterating the CBN’s commitment to financial stability, Sidi Ali encouraged the public to continue their regular banking activities without worry.

She said:

“Customers are encouraged to proceed with their transactions as usual, as the CBN is committed to ensuring the safety of the banking system."

She also highlighted the robust regulatory framework of the CBN, which proactively ensures the stability of Nigeria’s financial system, guaranteeing the safety of depositors’ funds across all Nigerian financial institutions.

