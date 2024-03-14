Based on a recent report, Aig-Imoukhuede has emerged as the new chairman of Access Holdings Plc

He replaced Abubakar Jimoh, who is expected to remain as an independent Non-executive director

Over the years, Aig-Imoukhuede has established himself as a remarkable and powerful leader beyond the banking sector

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede recently emerged as the chairman of Access Holdings Plc to replace Abubakar Jimoh.

Aig-Imoukhuede and Herbert Wigwe bought Access Bank and turned it into Nigeria's largest lender based on market value. Photo Credit: Access Bank



In 2002, Aig-Imoukhuede and Herbert Wigwe bought Access Bank and turned it into Nigeria's largest lender based on market value.

Aig-Imoukhuede has been recognized as an influential leader whose achievements span across the banking sector and beyond over the years.

Important things to know about Aig

With a distinguished career spanning several decades in the banking and finance industries, Aig-Imoukhuede has established himself as a remarkable and powerful leader. As Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank between 2002 and 2013, he skillfully laid the groundwork for the company's success, assisted by his partner and deputy, the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe CFR, who eventually succeeded him.

Access Bank expanded remarkably and became known as a reliable financial institution in the community under Aig-Imoukhuede's direction. From being a small participant, the bank rose to become one of Nigeria's top 5, with operations in nine other African nations as well as the United Kingdom.

Under his direction, Access Bank hit multiple milestones, became a worldwide renowned brand, and expanded from ten thousand to over six million customers, employing over 5,000 people and amassing $12 billion in assets. The bank's success was largely shaped by his creative thinking, keen market knowledge, and strategic vision.

After Aig-Imoukhuede left the Bank as CEO in December 2013, he cofounded Tengen Family Office Limited, which manages a substantial portfolio of investments and businesses in real estate, energy, banking finance, insurance, and technology.

He is committed to developing the next generation of Nigerian government leaders through the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, enhancing access to high-quality basic healthcare, and changing the efficacy of the public sector.

After graduating from the Nigerian Law School in 1987, Aigboje was admitted to the Nigerian Bar. He had previously earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Benin in 1986. In addition to honorary degrees and certifications from Olabisi Onabanjo University and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, he holds an Executive MBA jointly granted by the London School of Economics, NYU Stern Business School, and HEC Paris in 2015.

His memoir "Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa" describes how he and Herbert Wigwe acquired Access Bank in 2002, which was one of Nigeria's smallest and most unstable banks, and turned it into one of the largest and most powerful banks. He has also authored other publications, such as Nigeria's Fourth Republic: Economy and Opportunities Beyond Politics, among others.

