The naira gained to 1,339.33/$ at the close of business on Monday, May 27, 9.68% higher than its level of 1,482.81/$ on Friday, May 24.

According to official data, the daily turnover decreased by 67.50% to $180.80 million recently from $556.25 million

In the black market, however, the value of the naira decreased by 1.32% to N1,520 on Monday, May 27

At the close of business on Monday, May 27, the naira strengthened to 1,339.33/$, up 9.68% from Friday's rate of 1,482.81/$.

The value of the naira decreased by 1.32% to N1,520 on the black market from N1,500 on Friday. Photo Credit: CBN

The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market's data provider, FMDQ, reports that the daily turnover decreased by 67.50% to $180.80 million on Friday from $556.25 million.

On Monday, the naira's official market saw intraday highs of N1,501 and lows of N1,310 to the dollar.

The value of the naira decreased by 1.32% to N1,520 on the black market from N1,500 on Friday.

Seasonal fluctuation

After declining for weeks, the local currency closed flat against the dollar on Friday, ending the week slightly stronger at the official foreign exchange market.

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, referred to this as seasonal fluctuation.

He made this statement at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday following the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Cardoso said:

“Members further observed the recent volatility in the foreign exchange market, attributing this to seasonal demand, a reflection of the interplay between demand and supply freely functioning market system.”

According to the most recent data from the CBN, the demand for foreign exchange by people and businesses looking to engage in importation and other forex-related activities decreased by 42% on an annual basis.

Punch reported that Nineteen sectors and services got $21.12 billion in foreign exchange allocation in 2023, according to an analysis of the entire sectoral use of foreign exchange.

However, compared to the $29.98 billion paid to industry participants in 2022, the amount represented a 41.9% decrease, or $8.87 billion, in the CBN's quarterly statistics report.

