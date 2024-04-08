Forbes has identified 102-year-old George Joseph as the oldest billionaire in the world

He founded Mercury General Corporation, a Los Angeles company worth over $4.6 billion

He owns a 35% share in the publicly listed company, where his creative approach to insurance services helped the business grow

The Forbes Billionaire List for 2024 recognises George Joseph, 102, as the oldest billionaire in the world.

The world's oldest billionaire made extra money by going door-to-door at night to sell life insurance plans. Photo Credit: George Joseph

He founded Mercury General Corporation, headquarters in Los Angeles, and is well-known for his accomplishments in the insurance industry.

Early life and foray into greatness

Joseph, born in Beckley, West Virginia, in 1921 to Lebanese immigrants, had modest beginnings before becoming the oldest millionaire in history.

The difficulties of the Great Depression influenced his early years, and he graduated from Harvard University in 1949 with a major in mathematics and physics.

Joseph was a flight navigator in the US Army Air Corps during World War II, flying 50 missions over Italy and North Africa.

After the war, BusinessDay reported that he worked as a system analyst at Los Angeles' Occidental Life Insurance Company. He made extra money by going door-to-door at night to sell life insurance plans.

Building Mercury General

Mercury General, a prestigious insurance company headquartered in Los Angeles, was founded by George Joseph in 1962.

With a meagre $2 million starting capital, he built the business into a dominant force whose yearly sales now exceed $4.6 billion.

Mercury General's success was fueled by Joseph's creative approach of providing special offers designed for customers who drive safer than the typical person.

With a 35% share in the publicly listed Mercury General, Joseph's prowess as an entrepreneur has cemented his billionaire status.

The business provides various insurance products, including fire, house, and auto insurance.

As of April 07, at the age of 102, Forbes reported that his net worth is $1.7 billion, making him the oldest billionaire in history.

