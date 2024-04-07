Mark Zucker, Meta CEO, has overtaken Elon Musk to emerge as the third=richest man in the world

Zuckerberg's net worth stands at about $187 billion compared to Musk's $181 billion amid strong Meta stocks

Nigeria and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, is clawing back most of his wealth and has earned about $1.8 billion since March 2024

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the world's third richest man, overtaking Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose wealth has dipped in recent days by $48 billion since the beginning of 2024.

On the other hand, Zuckerberg has seen his wealth surge by $58.9 billion due to strong Meta stocks, which are currently trading at $527 per share, according to information obtained by Legit.ng.

Zuckerberg's four-year wait

Zuckerberg's new position is the first time he will beat Musk in four years. Musk has long dominated the wealthiest people's list before being toppled by Bezos and now Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk is now ranked the fourth richest man according to information from Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, which has Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, as the second-richest man in the world.

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth is $187 billion, compared to Elon Musk's $181 billion.

Bernard Anault's staggering $223 billion net worth takes him to the top spot, followed by Jeff Bezos's $207.3 billion.

Dangote's wealth rebounds

Meanwhile, Nigeria's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has seen his wealth rebound to $1.7 billion after gaining $559 million daily.

The Nigerian billionaire continues to occupy the top spot in Africa following the resurgence of the Nigerian currency, the naira. In the official window, it trades at an impressive N1,255 per dollar, up from the N1,617 traded in February 2024.

The naira's strength came amid a series of reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), such as readmitting currency dealers into the mainstream forex market, spurring the new market high.

Dangote's current net worth is $16.9 billion and ranked 122nd globally.

