A Nigerian entrepreneur has launched an empowerment in a Nnewi community in Anambra State

Kingsley Obiukw, the ED of Bolton White Group, said he will sponsor members of his community in free adult education

Obiukwu said he also embarked on projects to ease the pains of food insecurity in the community

Legit.ng's Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Entrepreneur and businessman Kingsley Obiukwu, also the Executive Director of Bolton White Group, recently launched empowerment initiatives in his hometown of Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State to improve the well-being of his people.

Obiukwu made this pledge recently at the Nnewi South LGA youth stakeholders' meeting, where he disclosed that his foundation would focus on improving the community's adult education and food security.

Members of the Nnewi community to be empowered by Obiukwu Credit. Kingsley Obiukwu

Source: Original

Obiukwu initiates free education in Math and English

He stated that through his foundation, The Kingsley Obiukwu Foundation, he would implement free adult education in Mathematics and English in Nnewi.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"We have developed the "Free Adult Education in Mathematics and English" project in line with our commitment to empower schools and students in the community.

"This initiative aims to provide accessible and impactful educational opportunities for individuals aged 25 and above in Nnewi South before expanding to other areas," he said.

Entrepreneur gifts 30,000 people 10kg of rice each

In the area of food security, Obiukwu aims to alleviate 30,000 individuals (10,000 per year) across Nnewi's three Local Government Areas (LGAs) over a three-year by distributing 10kg of rice to the identified beneficiaries in Nnewi South LGA.

He said the initiative will begin with a pilot project in Nnewi South LGA from March 2024 to December 2024. The pilot project will be a crucial learning experience to inform the broader program rollout across all three LGAs.

Obiukwu is familiar with philanthropic gestures. He has previously donated relief materials to over 1000 low-income families in his hometown of Osumeyi, Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State through his foundation.

Young Nigerian Expert Rolls Out Mentorship Plans for Youths in AI

Legit.ng reported that Artificial Intelligence and Machine Language expert Oludayo Ojerinde has unveiled a scheme to guide young individuals keen on mastering artificial intelligence.

Ojerinde, also the brain behind Davirch AI Consult, an advisory firm in artificial intelligence, expressed that the mentorship initiative is his contribution to society.

The specialist advised young individuals keen to participate in the three-month mentorship program to express their interest by emailing oludayo.ojerinde@davirchconsult.ai.

Source: Legit.ng