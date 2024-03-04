The CBN has once again announced its intention to mop up excess liquidity in the banking sector

The apex bank's plans to reduce money supply in the economy to tackle inflationary pressures

The CBN occasionally mops up or injects cash into the banking system through Treasury Bills and CRR debits.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria is determined to curb the rising inflation and will move to remove about N5 trillion excess cash from the banking industry.

The first apparent step to achieve this is the recent increase in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 45% at the last Monetary Policy Meeting.

CBN says the decision to mop ip N5trn will help fight inflation. Photo credit: CBN

Source: Facebook

Cash Reserve Ratio is the percentage of a bank's total deposits that it needs to maintain as liquid cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This money kept with the CBN is unavailable to Nigerian banks for investing and lending purposes.

CBN to mop up excess cash

Mohammad Abdullahi, the CBN Deputy Governor of Economic Policy, confirmed the plan at a recent virtual meeting, tagged Foreign Portfolio Investors Call, organised in collaboration with NGX Group.

He noted that the banking system has a shortfall of N5 trillion to meet the new 45% CRR.

Abdullahi, however, said that the apex bank will not debit the banks N5 trillion at once, adding that the apex bank will implement the new CRR in a way that will not be disruptive to the industry, Vanguard reports.

He also revealed that some banks have already surpassed the 45% CRR and would be refunded the excess, while banks with shortfalls will have to build up their cash reserves.

CBN sets deadline

Meanwhile, in another report, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN ) issued a 30-day ultimatum to Nigerian banks to close bank accounts without BVN.

According to the apex bank, the directive aims to promote safer, more reliable, and more efficient banking and payment systems.

Data from the NIBSS showed that 57.39 million customers' accounts had been linked to their BVNs as of April 8, out of over 190 million bank accounts.

Source: Legit.ng