The CBN has taken action by revoking the operational licenses of 4,173 Bureau De Change Operators in Nigeria

It stated that the affected BDCs failed to observe the regulatory provisions of the apex bank

It also said it is working on guidelines which will be mandatory for all stakeholders upon the announcement

The CBN has revoked the operational licenses of 4,173 Bureaux De Change Operators in Nigeria.

It said this in a statement signed by Sidi Ali Hakama, the assistant director of corporate communications, on its X page.

According to the apex bank, the affected BDCs were found wanting to breach at least one of the bank’s regulatory requirements.

It stated:

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in exercise of the powers conferred on it under the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, Act No. 5, and the Revised Operational Guidelines for Bureaux De Change 2015 (the Guidelines), has revoked the licenses of 4,173 Bureaux De Change Operators.

It added that the affected institutions failed to observe at least one of the following regulatory provisions:

Payment of all necessary fees, including licence renewal, within the stipulated period in line with the Guidelines.

Rendition of returns in line with the Guidelines.

Compliance with guidelines, directives and circulars of the CBN, particularly Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and Counter-Proliferation Financing (CPF) regulations.

The list of affected BDC operators is available on the bank’s website and can be accessed here.

More guidelines to follow

The CBN added that it is revising the regulatory and supervisory guidelines for Bureau de Change operations in Nigeria.

It noted that compliance with the new requirement will be mandatory for all stakeholders in the sector when the revised guidelines become effective.

