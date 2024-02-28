Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has made headlines with its recent declaration to recommence the distribution of foreign exchange, allotting $20,000 to every qualifying Bureau De Change (BDC) operator nationwide.

This decision follows a hiatus of three years since the apex bank initially halted foreign exchange transactions with BDC operators.

Yet, an examination of the CBN data reveals a peculiar trend in the names associated with several BDCs, suggesting potential irregularities in their representations.

"Six Six Six BDC LTD", "Home Alone BDC LTD", and other weird names of BDCs approved by CBN

CBN resumes sale of dollars to BDCs

On July 27, 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ceased the provision of foreign exchange to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators, alleging their involvement in wholesale FX transactions exceeding USD 5000, violating both their licenses and Nigeria's FX regulations.

Former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele asserted that BDCs had strayed from their intended purpose, instead becoming conduits for corruption within the country.

The most recent circular permitting the sale of forex to BDC operators was titled "Sale of Foreign Exchange to Bureau de Change Operators to meet retail demand for eligible invisible transactions."

It aimed to address ongoing distortions in Nigeria's retail forex market segment and narrow the widening exchange rate gap.

The allocation was set at a rate of N1,301/$, reflecting the lower band rate of spot transactions executed at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market as of the preceding trading day, February 27, 2024.

Unusual names of BDCs

Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), highlighted findings indicating that several BDCs were owned by the same promoters, enabling them to acquire multiple FX from the regulator.

Emefiele emphasized that such violations had contributed to the gradual dollarization of the Nigerian economy, resulting in adverse effects on monetary policy implementation.

At the inception of BDC sales in 2006, Nigeria had fewer than 100 operational BDCs with weekly sales of less than $30 million, leading to a convergence of BDC rates with the official rate.

Presently, CBN data indicates that the number of BDCs has surged to 5,690.

A scrutiny of this total reveals numerous entities with unconventional names.

Below are examples of some of these atypical names among approved BDC operators in Nigeria:

CCTV BDC LTD

Chelsea BDC LTD

Couple BDC LTD

Cream BDC LTD

Cruising BDC LTD

Day-by-day BDC LTD

Deadlist BDC LTD

Deep Freezer BDC LTD

Four to five BDC LTD

Fullmoon BDC LTD

Go-well BDC LTD

Gucci BDC LTD

Happy Ends LTD

Home Alone BDC LTD

In-to-in BDC LTD

Looking and Seeing BDC LTD

Lovers BDC LTD

Pros and Cons BDC LTD

Rice and Beans BDC LTD

Set up BDC LTD

SIX Six Six BDC LTD

Slow Down BDC LTD

You and Me BDC LTD

Young Free & Single BDC LTD

Zero to Ten BDC LTD

