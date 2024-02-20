The Canadian government has changed the rules for the post-graduate work permit programme (PGWP) for international students

The new scheme allows international students, including Nigerians, to work for any employer as long as they want

A post-graduate work permit (PGWP) is an open work permit given to international students upon completion of their studies in Canada.

The Canadian government has implemented changes to the post-graduation work programme (PGWP) beginning February 15, 2024.

Students who have completed a master's degree programme within two years will now qualify for a three-year PGWP if they meet all other eligibility criteria.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces changes to post-graduate work programme Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, beginning September 1, 2024, students enrolled in curriculum licensing agreement programmes will no longer be eligible for PGWP. Additionally, the extraordinary measures for distance learning and PGWP will remain valid.

What is a PGWP?

A post-graduate work permit (PGWP) is an open work permit given to international students upon completion of their studies in Canada.

The programme holders are free to work anywhere in the country for any employer for as many hours as they deem fit.

The length of their PGWP depends on the level and duration of their studies and the expiry date of their passports, whichever comes first.

Eligibility for international students

International students are eligible if they graduate from a designated learning institution (DLI) and are willing to stay in Canada temporarily to work.

According to reports, a DLI is a school approved by Canada's provincial or territorial government to host international students.

Graduates are not automatically eligible for a PGWP, as candidates need to check the DLI list to determine if they qualify.

