The governor of Ogun state said that it is working on giving palliative to residents of the state

However, Nigerians rejected the palliative but suggested other ways the government could make them happy

They want the government to create jobs and use the money for long-term investments

Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun recently announced a N5 billion intervention fund to cushion the effect of the rising cost of living and inflation in the state.

Nigerians are not happy with this decision of government to share palliative. Photo Credit: Ogun State

He said this, among other special intervention programs, aims to ease many's hardships.

But it appears Nigerians are not happy with this decision. Regarding the palliative as an avenue for some elite to “chop” the government money, they expressed that the money should be channelled to better utilisation.

Residents who spoke to Legit.ng expressed their disappointment in the government for choosing to go the route of sharing, which never solves the problem but puts wealth in the hands of the few.

Gbenga Olufemi, a resident of Ogun state said that he has never benefitted from any palliative of the government. He alleged that only those connected with the government enjoy the palliative, and the ordinary man is usually kept in the dark.

He said,

“What palliative are they sharing? Who told them we want their palliative? What is the essence of the palliative they share when the common man cannot access it? If the government knows what is right, they should just divert the money into an investment that would benefit everyone.

He added that Palliative is only an avenue for corruption

Mark Dolapo also rejected the palliative approach, expressing certainty that the items or money would only end up in the pockets of the rich.

Taiwo Omolade claimed that palliative isn’t a bad idea but said that the most preferable thing to do would be to use the money to establish companies that will give jobs to the people.

She said,

“We understand that there is hunger everywhere and things are costly in the markets. But even if the government decide to give everyone N2m each, the money cannot last forever.

“The palliative money will finish in a twinkle of an eye, but a sustainable investment will last long.”

More reactions on social media

@b_pastor1 said,

“Why not use all this money for audio palliative and bring back fuel subsidy? The government has spent more money on palliative than they have spent on fuel subsidies."

“Once fuel goes back to 200, this present hardship will reduce by 50%,"

@BunzaAly noted,

“Money meant for subsidy are stolen, money meant for humanitarian are stolen, money meant for arms are stolen, money means palliative are stolen, they forged president signature and stole public funds. Our people are naturally evil wallahi.”

@Ugwu03

"Is this cash palliative a solution to our problems? This simply will be shared among the politicians. Let them go into production. Simply create industries and have working policies; No immunities! You steal, you go to jail."

@Iniosaz

"5bn and the whole of Nigeria is 200M+. Abeg if them share 1M each to Ogun state citizens how many times will they get 1M? I am sure each citizen can get up to 2-3M each from the 5b. As usual, someone will sit on it, end of story."

@DONDADAJAY46161

"Audio money, campaign recovery fund, preparation for Senatorial sit."

@ProfessorAnalog

"Are you not tired ???"

"That’s not a solution; don't you want to find a lasting solution to it ?? I mean how do you give people one time palliative when they need a systematic working economy “ounje ale ojo kan”. Are we to say the the administration is benefiting from the problem??"

@OkeyKingsman noted,

"Palliative is made for destitute and refugees, but Tinubu and his cohorts are turning it to be a system of governance; wahala dey ooh, till when will this rubbish stop?"

@DavidPopoola9 said,

"Another scam, some politicians in the state will become millionaires any moment from now."

@AgbabiakaT22553 noted

"Not this governor, he only says he will do this, he will do that and at the end of the day, he does nothing."

