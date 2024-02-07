The number of women holding substantial wealth has risen in the last two years, according to a recent ranking

Forbes says there are about 337 women billionaires in the world, up from the 327 recorded in 2022

The list of top women billionaires is dominated by those who are primarily wealthy by inheritance

The number of the world's wealthiest women has risen to 337, per Forbes' most recent ranking of the world's richest.

Women now represent a slightly more significant proportion of the billionaire population, accounting for 13%, compared to the 12% recorded in 2022.

According to the report, while women may not currently feature in the list of the world's top 10 wealthiest persons, the trend of women accumulating fortunes has recently risen.

Forbes Real-Time Billionaire List shows the top 10 wealthiest women globally as of February 6, 2024.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers ($99.5 billion)

The L'Oreal queen, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, is one of the world's wealthiest persons, with a net worth of $99.5 billion.

Her vast wealth comes from her family's multi-generational fortune and success in the beauty industry, with L'Oreal being one of the world's largest cosmetics and beauty firms.

Alice Walton ($64.8 billion)

The 74-year-old Alice Walton is the only daughter of Walmart's founder, Sam Walton and holds the second spot with a fortune of $64.8 billion.

Walton's fortune is based on the retail giant Walmart, where she holds a substantial stake. She is also known for her philanthropy in education and art initiatives.

Julia Koch ($60.1 billion)

Aged 61, Julia Koch is the widow of industrialist David Koch, with a net worth of $60.1 billion. She solidifies her position as one of the world's wealthiest women.

Her primary wealth comes from Koch Industries, a conglomerate dealing in diverse sectors, including energy, chemicals, and finance. Koch has continued to grow the family business with her status as one of the world's wealthiest women.

Jacqueline Mars ($39.8 billion)

Jacqueline Mars, 81, has amassed $39.8 billion in fortune, primarily derived from the Mars family empire.

The 81-year-old guides the family confectionery and pet care businesses. She remains influential in controlling the family's enterprise despite her advanced age.

MacKenzie Scott ($34.5 billion)

MacKenzie Scot, the ex-wife of Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, ranks among the world's wealthiest women with a net worth of $34.5 billion.

The 53-year-old has become a pioneer in impactful giving, donating to various causes and organisations and redefining the role of the wealthy.

Miriam Adelson ($33.8 billion)

The 78-year-old Mirian Adelson controls the family's Casino empire and sits in the sixth spot with a net worth of $33.8 billion.

The Adelson family's wealth comes primarily from their stake in the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, which Miriam continues to control after her husband's passing.

Gina Rinehart ($30.2 billion)

The 69-year-old Gina Rinehart is one of the world's wealthiest women and is an Iron ore magnate,

She sits in the seventh position with a net worth of $30.2 billion.

She has played a vital role in the expansion and success of her family's mining businesses.

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant ($30 billion)

The 78-year-old Rafaela holds a 50% stake in the world's largest container shipping company, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). He has the eighth position as the world's richest woman, with a net worth of $30 billion.

Savitri Jindal ($29.5 billion)

The 73-year-old Indian secures the ninth place with a net worth of $29.5 billion.

She is reportedly the matriarch of the Jindal family, with her wealth coming primarily from the steel industry and interests in power, infrastructure and cement sectors.

Abigail Johnson ($28.6 billion)

The CEO of Fidelity Investments, Abigail Johnson, is the world's 10th wealthiest woman from the US, with a net worth of $26.6 billion.

Her influence goes beyond her family's financial services business and incorporates investment and wealth management.

