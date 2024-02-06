The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to introduce a singular foreign currency (FCY) gateway bank

This bank will centralise all correspondent banking activities and facilitate international trade and economic activities

The CBN is also planning to streamline the number of BDC operators in Nigeria, improve the nation's forex inflows and stabilise the Naira.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Yemi Cardoso, believes Nigeria needs a singular foreign currency gateway bank.

Governor Cardoso made this statement in a TV interview where he addressed several bank policy initiatives.

In the interview, Cardoso explained that the single FCY gateway bank will centralise all correspondent banking activities currently dominated by two major banks in the corresponding banking space.

He further noted that correspondent banking will facilitate international trade and economic activities by enabling domestic banks to conduct business and provide services to their clients across borders.

His words:

“Introducing a single FCY gateway bank to centralize all correspondent banking activities, currently dominated by two major banks in the corresponding banking space.”

CBN governor also stated that the gateway bank will serve as a medium-term strategy for fixing Nigeria's forex challenges.

More changes expected from CBN

Cardoso also mentioned that he is devising strategies to revamp the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the forex market.

He said the aim was to streamline their numbers for better management and supervision and to enhance their efficiency.

In response to the evolving digital finance landscape, the CBN is intensifying its efforts to strengthen surveillance and technological capabilities to monitor cryptocurrency transactions effectively.

The CBN governor said:

“Our policy focus is on achieving rate stability and maintaining market flexibility and liquidity.

"We aim to create a more efficient and transparent FX market to boost investor confidence and reduce market volatility."

