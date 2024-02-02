The Nigerian central bank is partnering with different associations, including AMMBAN and NEFF, to curb POS fraud

This is as the report indicated that Nigerian banks recorded a total of 78,584 fraud cases in one year

According to AMMBAN, the new feature will be ready for introduction in the first quarter of 2024

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is collaborating with the Association of Mobile Money and Banking Agents of Nigeria (AMMBAN) and the Nigerian Electronic Fraud Forum (NEFF) to implement a new feature on Point of Sale (PoS) terminals.

Lilian Phido, head of corporate communications at NIBSS, told reporters that the Nigerian Electronic Fraud Forum drove the partnership.

According to a recent report by the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) on "Frauds and Forgeries in Nigerian Banks," Nigerian banks recorded a staggering 78,584 fraud cases within a year, shedding light on the ugly side of a cashless society.

Also, between the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023, over 10,098 fraud cases involving N1.95 billion were reported in PoS transactions.

The new feature asks for KYC

According to a BusinessDay report, Phido said the feature demands certain Know Your Customer (KYC) information before completing certain transactions to detect potentially fraudulent transactions at the agents' locations.

The Nigerian Electronic Fraud Forum was established by the CBN as a result of her continued focus on the industry's need for constant innovation.

Phido said:

“This dedicated body includes key players and stakeholders who work together proactively to ensure the integrity of payment systems nationwide.”

According to a report, AMMBAN president Fasasi Sarafadeen Atanda said the collaboration is nearing completion.

He said that priorities are being set for completing the technology and turning on particular features.

The report stated that the upcoming functionality will be widely displayed on Point of Sale (PoS) terminal agents nationwide.

AMMBAN stated that the functionality is expected to be ready for introduction in the first quarter of 2024, following a recent discussion with NIBSS.

The report also stated that a coalition of security agencies has been formed to enable the smooth tracking of fraudsters operating at agent sites.

This coalition includes the Department of State Services (DSS), AMMBAN, NIBSS, and the Nigerian police.

It added that the coalition wants to create a single identity system for the more than 1.7 million financial agents registered with the AMMBAN database.

Furthermore, there are ongoing talks about possible agent certification and training; nevertheless, several stakeholders are dubious about this strategy.

