Global credit rating agency Fitch has said that the country's apex bank does not have what it takes to clear forex backlogs.

The agency also said that the revenue ratio in the country is a key weakness in its sovereign credit rating

It added that the foreign exchange shortage could further heighten the pressure on the Nigerian currency

Fitch, a global credit rating agency, has stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not have enough foreign exchange (Forex) to clear the country's demand backlog.

Gaimin Nonyane, the director of Middle East and Africa Sovereigns at Fitch, said this in a webinar, according to a Vanguard report.

She also warned that the country's revenue ratio is a key weakness in its sovereign credit rating.

She said:

‘‘Nigeria’s central bank still lacks the foreign exchange to clear the backlog of demand, and the country’s high interest payment to revenue ratio weighs on its sovereign credit rating.’’

Nonye added that the pressure on the naira could continue due to the country's forex shortages and high interest rates. She said the gap between the official and parallel rates is already 30%.

She stated:

“We think that the central bank is still very well short of the amount it needs to be able to clear the foreign exchange backlog and also meet the substantial external financing by the private sectors.”

In a recent development, however, the CBN warned forex defaulters in the country to desist from gross abuse of forex activities and significant non-compliance with market regulations.

Sidi Ali, the CBN acting director of communications, said the apex bank commissioned an independent forensic review by a reputable firm to look into issues relating to the forex exchange in the country.

She said the result was grave infractions, gross abuse, and significant non-compliance with market regulations. She added that sanctions will now be enforced in partnership with relevant agencies.

