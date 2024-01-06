Bureau De Change (BDC) operators have once again expressed readiness to work with the CBN of Nigeria for naira stability

ABCON, the umbrella body of the BDC operators, outlined its plans and also called on the CBN to reverse some of its decision

Data from the CBN shows that there are over 5,000 registered and approved BDC operators in Nigeria

The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow BDC operators to participate in the official foreign exchange market.

ABCON believes this will provide liquidity in the retail end of the foreign exchange market and help unify the various exchange rates.

In recent months, the CBN has introduced various foreign exchange intervention measures to improve liquidity in the forex market to stop the free fall of the naira against the dollar and stabilize the market.

ABCON is ready to help CBN

In a chat with Legit.ng, Aminu Gwadebe, ABCON President, stressed that BDCs can play an important role in helping the CBN achieve naira stability.

His words:

"ABCON as a body will continue its advocacy on BDCs inclusion in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) which is the official exchange market window and a review of its opaque and traditional cash business model.

"The BDCs are the third leg of the Nigeria foreign exchange market at conception for moderating and correcting the volatility in the foreign exchange market.

"The BDCs command the effective, efficient and transparent pass-through effect of the apex bank foreign exchange policies, as we witnessed in 2006, 2009, 2017 to 2020 before the outbreak of COVID 19.

"In the same vein, we have seen the unintended consequences on their suspension from 2021 to date that depreciated our local currency for over 50% in the forex market."

"Our programs in ABCON as a self regulatory and an umbrella body of our members , we will continue to engage with relevant regulatory and other relevant agencies in safeguarding the sustainability of our members Buisiness outfits without going extinct."

ABCON unviels plan for 2024, sets agenda for CBN

Speaking further, Gwadebe revealed some of ABCON's plans for BDC operators in 2024.

He said:

"Our vision on BDCs autonomy and digitization for democratizing and centralizing the market also align with the recent apex bank policies on virtual Asset trading and we will push for our inclusion.

"In another perspective, as part of our internal sub-sector reforms, we will continue with sensitizing our members in embracing new technologies, partnerships, and corporate Governance to make our opportunities becoming realities.

"Finally, training and training to sharpen our members expertise and laundering the image of our sub sector that is bedeviled with stigmatization and generalizations of criminalization."

ABCON solution to naira

The ABCON president also advised the apex bank to leverage the BDC operators to achieve naira stability.

Gwadebe added:

"For the foreign exchange market to remain stable for proper planning we advise a single markets fully liberalized with no regulatory influence in its operations.

"Secondly, the cumbersome Dom account operations with the commercial banks should be reviewed by making it friendly for depositors and business relationships.

"We also advise a system that will allow the import of foreign currency for the BDCs and its partners to inject liquidity into the market

"Finally, we advise revisiting the suspension of CBN's sales of dollars to BDCs as a quick fix to address liquidity in the retail end of the market where volatility is most pervasive."

