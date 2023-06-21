CBN Issues 4 New Directives to Access, Zenith, GTB on Domiciliary Bank Accounts

The CBN has released six new directives on how domiciliary bank accounts should operate in the country

The move is aimed at promoting transparency, discouraging speculation, and ensuring overall stability in the forex market

Access, Zenith, and Guaranty Trust among several other commercial banks are expected to make make the necessary adjustments

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released a new set of directives to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) regarding the operation of domiciliary bank accounts in the country.

DMBs are commercial banks that accept deposits from customers from any part of the country and conduct other banking services as prescribed by the CBN.

CBN gives unrestricted access to domiciliary bank accounts. Photo credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

The CBN in a statement directed that commercial banks should allow customers to now make withdrawals from their domiciliary accounts up to $10,000 daily.

Before the changes, Legit.ng understands that withdrawal from a domiciliary account has a limit of $10,000 per month.

CBN hopes that with the removal of restrictions, more Nigerians will now use official channels for forex transactions thereby enhancing liquidity and transparency in the foreign exchange market.

Part of the CBN statement reads:

"These policy changes aim to promote transparency, liquidity and price discovery in the FX market in order to improve FX supply, discourage speculation, enhance customer confidence and ensure overall stability in the FX market."

The 4 specific new directives to banks on domiciliary accounts

Ordinary domiciliary account holders shall have unfettered and unrestricted access to funds in their accounts

Domiciliary account holders can use cash deposits up to USD$10,000 per day or its equivalent via telegraphic transfer.

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) shall provide returns to the CBN including the “purpose” for such transactions.

Cash deposits into domiciliary accounts are not restricted, but DMBs must follow proper KYC, due diligence, and comply with AML/CFT laws and regulations.

Source: Legit.ng