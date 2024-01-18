Currency dealers in Nigeria have revealed the reason for the naira's depreciation

The Chairman of the Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, said that the recent Afrexim Bank fund was not enough

The development follows a threat by the CBN to sanction foreign exchange violators

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Bureau de Change operators have raised the alarm that some Nigerians are hoarding their savings in USD due to the depreciation in the value of the naira.

The National President of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, said that there was a need for the FX market to be liquid.

ABCON Chairman, Aminu Gwadabe and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso Credit:@cenbank

Source: Getty Images

Afrexim Bank loan is not enough to stimulate the market

The ABCON boss noted that the $2.2 billion released by Afrexim Bank was insufficient to stimulate the market and significantly impact naira’s value.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Gwadabe said:

“For now, it’s a difficult situation that is also creating panic in the market because the value of the naira is eroding, and because of that, many people prefer to keep their savings in dollars.”

He said the Afrexim fund is a welcome development but could not stimulate the market, saying the money would be exhausted in 10 days.

Punch reports that Gwadabe requested a shift in dollar supplies into the Forex market, stating that Nigeria has seen $20 billion in diaspora remittances as of 2023.

CBN vows to prosecute Forex defaulters

He asked that the CBN review its 2020 circular, which said BDC operators should be agents of International Money Transfer Transactions so that they can separate operations and ownership.

The ABCON chairman’s statement comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria said it will prosecute Forex defaulters.

The bank uncovered infractions, gross abuses, and non-compliance with foreign exchange market rules.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has uncovered infractions, gross abuses, and non-compliance with foreign exchange market regulations.

CBN vowed to punish those responsible for the abuses in partnership with relevant agencies.

CBN’s Acting Director of Communication, Sidi Ali, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Boost for Naira as Afrexim Bank, UBA disburses $2.25 billion NNPC loan

Legit.ng reported that Afrexim Bank has disclosed the successful disbursement of the first tranche of the $3.3 billion crude oil repayment loan to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The bank stated that the initial disbursement was about $2.25 billion, while the final disbursement of $1.05 billion is expected later.

The bank described the loan as a milestone, Nigeria's largest crude oil repayment facility, and one of the most significant syndicated loans raised in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng