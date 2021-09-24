Account maintenance costs are levied on all customer-initiated debit transactions, and the bank collects these fees at the time of the transaction

The amount debited is at least 10% of the total customers' deposits as at the end of June 30, 2021

The Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to rethink and probe account maintenance fees

Ten commercial banks generated about N48.5billion from maintaining customers’ accounts in the first six months of the year, an investigation conducted by Legit.ng has revealed.

The banks in the prior six months of 2020 had raked N32.62 billion for account maintenance charges on customers’ savings, current and term deposits.

First Bank, United Bank of Africa, UBA, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, First City Monument Bank, FCMB, Union Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Unity Bank, and Sterling Bank are the banks captured for this report.

Of the ten commercial banks between January to June, Zenith Bank recorded the highest debit for account maintenance N14.47 billion from customers.

Access bank comes next with customers paying N10.85 billion for account maintenance in six months under review.

First Bank made N7.95 billion on account of maintenance fees from its customers, while UBA also made N5.4 billion.

Sterling Bank made N1.34 billion for account maintenance fees, While FCMB removed N2.2 billion during the six months period.

Stanbic Bank and Union Bank customers paid N2.54 billion and N1.03 billion for account maintenance.

Wema Bank, Unity Bank respectively made N943.3 million, N850.8 million from their customers for maintaining their accounts.

Fidelity in its first quarter reported N899 million but yet to report its second-quarter result.

Top five Banks with the highest customers deposits as at June 2021

Legit.ng further investigation indicates that the top three banks in terms of customer deposits are: UBA (N6.1 trillion), Access (N5.98 trillion), and Zenith Bank (N5.77 trillion).

This is followed by N5.08 trillion from the First Bank and N3.63 trillion from GTB

During this time period, the banks with the highest profit margins were: Zenith Bank which received N106.12 billion, Access Bank which received N86.94 billion, GTB which received N79.42 billion.

UBA also made N60.58 billion, and the first bank received N38.10 billion.

Bank Customers Association reply

The Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN) asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to investigate how banks debited their customers' accounts in 2018.

Sola Salako, then-President of the BCAN, characterized the account maintenance costs as a fraud, underlining that the CBN is aiding banks in generating money by doing nothing.

“We strongly oppose the CBN's account maintenance fees, which were implemented in 2016.” It's just another way for banks to take money from their customers while they do nothing. “In Nigeria, banks just charge for account maintenance,” she explained.

