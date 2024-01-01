Nigerian banks are set to begin debiting accounts with foreign transactions in the last 36 months from January 31, 2024

This would cover for stamp duty on old foreign transactions between January 2021 to December 2023

From January 2, 2024, it said electronic money transfer levy would now apply to foreign currency inflows of N10,000

From January 31, 2024, Nigerian banks will begin charging customers stamp duty on old foreign transactions between January 2021 to December 2023.

This complies with an order from the Internal Revenue Service according to Access Bank in a recent letter to its clients.

Electronic money transfer deduction would now be available for foreign currency inflows of N10,000 or more as of January 2024. Photo Credit: The Trusted Advisor

Electronic money transfer levy to extend to foreign inflows

The bank stated that the electronic money transfer levy was only usually applicable to accounts that received electronic deposits of N10,000 or more, or the equivalent.

It added that the deduction would now be available for foreign currency inflows of N10,000 or more as of January 2024.

It stated,

“We write to inform you of the Federal Inland Revenue Service notice to all banks, in line with the Finance Act 2020 and Stamp Act 2004, to remit the Federal Government Electronic Money Transfer Levy from foreign currency inflows,” the bank said.

“Previously, the Electronic Money Transfer Levy was solely applicable to accounts receiving electronic deposits of N10,000 and above or its equivalent. However, starting January 2, 2024, the deduction will be extended to FCY inflows equivalent of N10,000 and above, incurring a charge of N50 (FCY equivalent).”

“In compliance with this notice, outstanding Electronic Money Transfer Levy of FCY inflows from January 2021 to December 2023 are also to be deducted by January 31, 2024.”

Based on this new rule, it noted that stamp duty will apply to foreign transactions of $11.02 (at N907.11/$) and above.

Punch reported that in order to increase government revenue from the expansion of electronic money transfers in Nigeria, the EMT levy was introduced in the Finance Act 2020, which altered the Stamp Duty Act.

When money is deposited electronically into any bank or financial institution for any kind of account with a balance of N10,000 or more, there is a one-time, unique fee of N50. The federal government and the state governments split this revenue according to derivation.

