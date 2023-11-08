The CBN has reiterated that there is no form of cash scarcity across the country

It said that CBN branches have been directed to issue the old and redesigned banknotes

According to the apex bank, the new and old notes remain legal tender and should not be rejected by anyone

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured Nigerians of enough cash available across Nigeria.

It said this on the back of reports of naira scarcity across major cities despite assurance of sufficient cash.

In a statement signed by Isa AbdulMumin, Director, Corporate Communications on X, the CBN said that there has been increased anxiety among some members of the public over the legality or otherwise of the old naira notes.

The CBN reiterated that both old the note and the new note remain legal tender and should not be rejected. Photo Credit: CBN, BDC

Sufficient notes available

The CBN reiterated that both old the note and the new note remain legal tender and should not be rejected.

It stated,

”For the avoidance of doubt, while reiterating that there are sufficient banknotes across the country for all normal economic activity, we wish to state unambiguously that every banknote issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) remains legal tender and should not be rejected by anyone as stipulated in Section 20(5) of the CBN Act. 2007.

”Accordingly, branches of the CBN across the country have been directed to continue to issue different denominations of old and redesigned banknotes in adequate quantities to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) for onward circulation to bank customers.

It emphasized that CBN branches across the country have been directed to continue to issue different denominations of old and redesigned banknotes. It explained that the notes “remain legal tender and should not be rejected by anyone as stipulated in Section 20(5) of the CBN Act. 2007.”

In an earlier report, CBN clarified that the old 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes would continue to be legal tender even after December 31, 2023.

A senior official, who spoke anonymously, assured Nigerians that both old and new banknotes would still be considered legal tender.

Also, recall that last week, the has assured that there are sufficient banknotes for economic activities and no need for panic withdrawals. This followed a report that cash shortages resurfaced in two states ahead of the December deadline for the withdrawal of old Naira notes

