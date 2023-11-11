The Canadian authorities have made changes to sponsoring parents and grandparents to the country

In a new memo, the country announced that applications to sponsor parents and grandparents had exceeded the required number

It, however, presented the Super Visa as an alternative to the PGP programme

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Canada has made significant changes to sponsoring parents and grandparents following increased applications by sponsors.

The country stated in an Internal Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) memo.

Canada reports immense growth in PGP applications

According to the memo, the IRCC received 15,000 complete applications in 2015 by selecting prospective sponsors from the pool of interest to sponsor forms presented in 2020.

The memo revealed that inventory levels and processing times for the Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP) applications have grown yearly since 2017.

It reported that recent intake volumes have increased larger than admission targets, resulting in a current inventory of almost 100,000 persons.

The programme will allocate 28,500 admissions for parents and grandparents in 2023, growing to 32,000 and 34,000 in 2025 and 2026.

The country announced that due to the rising number of applications in the existing pool, no new applications would be entertained in 2023.

No new intakes for the PGP programme until 2028

It stated that new applications will be treated in two to three years.

The memo reveals that processing times for parents' and grandparents' applications are due to intake management.

The memo said:

"If the input of the application received is greater than the output of finalized applications, the inventory grows, which results in longer processing times."

Per the memo, while intakes are under the control of the immigration minister, annual volumes should be calculated based on the Levels Plan, stating that a multi-year Intake Plan could be set in similarity to the Levels Plan to ensure that intakes are per admission targets.

IRCC unveiled the PGP 2023 process, saying that between October 10 and 24, the IRCC sent out 24,200 invitations to apply to the PGP to receive 15,000 complete applications.

Super Visa, an alternative PGP

Reports say that another alternative PGP scheme is the Super Visa, where parents and grandparents of Canadians can stay for an extended period.

The Super Visa is a temporary visa allowing parents and grandparents to visit their family in Canada for up to five years consecutively without renewing their visitor status.

Parents and grandparents can enter Canada multiple times for up to 10 years.

Eligibility for Super Visa

An applicant must be a parent or grandparent of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

The applicant must also have a signed letter from their child or grandchild inviting them to Canada. This letter should include:

A promise of financial support for the length of the visit

The list and number of people in the household of this person

A copy of this person's Canadian citizenship or permanent resident document

Proof of medical insurance from a Canadian insurance company

Valid for at least one year from the date of entry

Also, the child or grandchild of the applicant must prove that they can meet the income needs of the Super Visa, identified by the Low-Income Cut Off (LICO).

Other requirements:

Notice of Assessment (NOA) or T4/T1 for the most recent tax year

Employment Insurance Stubs

An employment letter that includes salary and hire date

Pay stubs

Bank statements

