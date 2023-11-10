The High Commission of Canada has stated that its visa processing centres in Abuja will remain open

The statement follows concerns from Nigerians seeking visa to the country over the fate of their applications

The High Commission revealed that it continues to process visas in its Lagos and Abuja offices

Pascal Oparada reports tech, energy, stocks, investments, and economy, with over a decade of experience

The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria has said its Abuja and Lagos visa application centres are still open for processing immigration, refugee, and citizenship applications despite suspending operations in its Abuja Office following a fire outbreak on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions about the future of visa applications to Canada after the fire incident, leading the country to clarify that its visa application centres in Abuja and Lagos will operate unhindered.

"Don't Panic:" Canada Speaks on Future of Visa Applications in Nigeria After Fire Guts Abuja Office

Source: Getty Images

High Commission of Canada to continue visa processing

According to a statement posted on X on Thursday, November 9, 2023, the Canadian High Commission revealed that its Abuja and Lagos visa application centres would operate as before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Commission's public affairs officer, Demilade Kosemani, said as the Commission continues to grieve over the demise of their colleagues, its visa processing centres in Abuja and Lagos are still open.

The statement said:

"Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada clients: processing of applications continues. Regardless of suspending operations at the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, the Visa Application Centres in Abuja and Lagos remain open."

Legit.ng reported that the Canadian Embassy building was on fire.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that parts of Nigeria's High Commission of Canada building, situated at 13010G, Palm Close, Diplomatic Drive, Central Business District in Abuja, reportedly caught fire on Monday, November 6.

Confirming the incident, the head of operations of the FCT Fire Service, Abiola Adebayo, told The Punch via a phone interview that two people were fatally injured, and about three or four other victims had been rushed to the hospitals.

The cause of the fire at Canada's High Commission remains unknown, but images circulating on social media surged from the building.

Canada introduces technology to improve work permit applications for Nigerians, others

Legit.ng reported that Canada is increasing its use of automation technologies to speedily process Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWPs) and work permit extensions

The new automated technologies will be utilized to help process work permit extensions and PGWP applications of their complexity.

A work permit is a legal document that formally grants permission for an individual to look for employment, secure employment, and generate revenue in a foreign nation.

Source: Legit.ng