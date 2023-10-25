On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, the naira was sold at its lowest, N1,310/$ in the black market

The naira also sold against the British Pound and Euro for N1,525/£ and N1,320/€ against the naira

The figures as of Wednesday morning are the same as when the market closed on Tuesday

The Nigerian naira has fallen against the dollar as well as the pound and euro in the unofficial market, known as the black market.

This is according to data by Abokifx, an online platform that collates exchange rates, on Wednesday morning, October 25, 2023.

The data shows that naira crashed, selling for N1,310 per dollar while buyers paid N1,290 for one dollar.

Similarly, trading against the British pound (£), the naira fell, selling for N1,525 per pound while buyers paid N1,500 to get one pound. Also, the euro (€) was sold for N1,320 while the buying price reflects N1,310 per euro.

The amounts traded as of the morning of Wednesday, however, reflect the same amount it closed the day before.

The official market follows suit

Data from the FMDQ revealed that after trading on Tuesday at the NAFEM, the dollar was quoted at N847.77 per naira, down from N793.34 on Monday and N808.27 on Friday.

A bid rate of N900/$ high and N700/$ low was offered and sold by eager buyers and sellers. The official market recorded a daily FX market turnover of $88.10 million on Tuesday, up 8.03 per cent from $81.55 million on Monday and $79.26 million on Friday.

This comes after Nigeria's finance minister, Wale Edun, stated on Monday that the country anticipates receiving up to $10 billion in fresh foreign exchange inflow in the coming weeks to help with the severe dollar shortages in the foreign exchange market.

Analysts predicted that if the anticipated $10 billion enters the economy, Nigeria's currency will stabilize shortly.

