In its bid to resolve its N2 billion debt to its customers, Patricia has appointed a trust company

The company will be in charge of the disbursement of customers deposits in the coming weeks

Patricia had, in an email, pleaded with customers to convert their funds into shares, which most refused

Patricia Technologies Limited has taken significant steps to address N2 billion customer funds trapped in the company.

This move comes in the wake of its CEO, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje, denying a video of an empty office and also talking about converting customers' funds into company shares.

Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, CEO and Founder of Patricia Technologies, released a statement to clarify the situation, emphasizing that the company operates entirely remotely, with team members located across different continents.

Patricia customers hope

In a new development, that gives customers hopes of recovering their funds, Patricia has appointed DLM Trust Company to oversee the management and disbursement of customer deposit repayments.

In a statement seen by Legit DLM said the partnership aims to ensure a seamless and secure process for the return of deposits valued customers.

Part of the statement reads:

"Starting on November 20th, 2023, DLM Trust promise to begin the first batch of repayments to Patricia Technologies Limited’s customers.

"This collaborative effort exemplifies our commitment to uphold trust, transparency, and financial responsibility while safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.

"Here at DLM Trust, we take immense pride in our history of prudent financial management and we are happy.

"We are honoured to be entrusted with this essential role, ensuring the smooth and secure return of deposits to Patricia’s esteemed customers.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone towards reinforcing financial transparency and ensuring the satisfaction of our customers.

"DLM Trust and Patricia Technologies Limited share a mutual dedication to providing excellent financial services, and we are excited about this partnership, which will help facilitate the prompt and efficient return of customer deposits."

Man who lost N35m on Patricia opens up in video

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian abroad returnee, Nworu Michael Ekele, has shed light on what made him put millions of naira into Patricia.

In a video shared online cried out to Patricia's CEO, to release his trapped N35 million.

He wrote on TikTok:

"I’m dying slowly!!!! I lost 35million naira on Patricia; All the money I made when I traveled outside Nigeria I invested all In “MyPatricia.com” I’m home now and I have nothing left with me.

"Fejiro Hanu please release my money… It’s over 6months now and your app has been down. Does this mean you have scammed Nigerians? @Efcc please help us retrieve our money."

