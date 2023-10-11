The microfinance bank FairMoney has denied posts on Facebook claiming to be transferring N12,500 free to Nigerians

The post made on several Facebook groups says the bank is offering to reward customers for referrals

The bank asked users in Nigeria not to engage in activities outside its bank app

One of the microfinance banks in Nigeria, FairMoney, has denied reports it is offering a free transfer of N12,500 to Nigerians.

A Facebook post claimed that the microfinance institution offers Nigerians thousands of cash in bank transfers.

FairMoney denies reports it is offering free cash transfers to Nigerians Credit: Bassey edoho

Source: Facebook

Fake news shared with thousands of users

The September 6, 2023, post in a Facebook group asked users to send Direct Messages or DM for an explanation.

FairMoney is a registered microfinance bank operating in Nigeria.

The Fact-Checking website AfricaCheck identified other places where similar posts have been made on the social media platform.

Some groups where the fake information was posted have as many as 5,000 members, sparking fear of thousands of Nigerians falling victim to the scam.

The bank offers financial services such as loans and savings plans via its mobile app. It also rewards customers for referrals, with customers earning a discount on their loans based on their number of referrals.

According to reports, the bank is not handing out N12,500 cash to customers, as suggested by the Facebook posts.

FairMoney warns Nigerians

The bank warned users against falling prey to scammers, especially when asked to engage in activities outside the bank’s app.

The bank said:

“We urge you to report any entity or platform requesting any FairMoney transaction with you outside the FairMoney App to fightfraud@fairmoney.ng.

“Posts that require users to send a private message are often out to steal their personal details, banking information, or money.

Don’t be scammed. Read our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them here.”

