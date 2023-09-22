The Nigerian currency's poor performance at the forex exchange market continues against the dollar, pound, euro

The dollar is now above N1000 at the black market while the British Pounds and the Euro is heading to N1500

The new CBN governor, Yemi Cardoso, and the other management team have their hands full in the days ahead

The Naira continues to weaken in value in the foreign exchange (FX) markets amid rising pressure from importers and Nigerians traveling abroad.

Checks show that, while the dollar has dominated exchange rate conversation, the situation is even worse when the Naira is compared to the British pound and the euro.

Legit.ng, in an earlier report, revealed that the naira crossed the N1000 per dollar threshold in the parallel market for the first time in Nigeria’s history on Friday, September 22, 2023.

The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window, used mainly by cryptocurrency traders, exchanged at N985 against the dollar on Friday.

Naira exchange rate value against other currencies

The situation of the naira is even worse against the British pound and the Euro in both the official and black markets.

In the black market, Aboki FX reports that Nigerians heading to the United Kingdom will have to exchange N1,250 for £1.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reports that one British pound is being exchanged for N907.42/£1 in the official market as of Thursday, 21 September 2023.

As for the Euro in the black market, it is being exchanged for N1040/€1, while the CBN is quoting N807.447/€1.

Other currencies exchange rate

1 Danish Krona (DANISH KRONA) = N108.26

1 Swiss Franc (SWISS FRANC) = N836.50

1 Yen (YEN) = N5.11

1 CFA (CFA) = N1.20

1 WAUA (WAUA) = N971.30

1 Riyal (RIYAL) = N201.93

