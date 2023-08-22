The Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Elon Musk, made a stunning comeback, earning a whopping $11 billion overnight

The development was due to a surge in the shares of the electric car company, Tesla

Conversely, Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, lost N43.3 billion on Monday, August 21, 2023

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has overcome weeks of losses that plagued the global tech stocks to bounce back with over $11 billion in earnings.

The X owner, whose wealth was declining after closing in on a $200 billion net worth, rebounded as the shares of Tesla witnessed a resurgence.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote Credit:Chesnot / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Tesla shares rebounds as other billionaires make huge profits

As of Monday, August 21, 2023, Tesla shares traded at $231.28 per share, a 7.33% recovery from days in the red as traders looked elsewhere for profit.

Musk is seeking to monetize most features in X, formerly called Twitter, and was thought to be the first man ever to hit the $1 trillion mark in net worth.

The dream of becoming the first man to hit the $1 trillion mark seems a long way off for Musk as global tech stocks continue their volatility.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, other billionaires saw a massive gain in their net worth as of Monday, August 21, 2023.

Dangote records loss as he delays Dangote refinery take off

Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, saw his wealth shrink by N43.4 billion overnight as the shares of his Cement company fell.

Traders on the Nigerian Exchange are mainly looking toward bank stocks as the market fluctuates on the news of the Nigerian President appointing new ministers.

Africa’s richest man had promised that his 650,000bpd capacity refinery, the Dangote Refinery, would begin operations last month but seems to have been shifted to an unknown date as Nigeria continues to battle a surge in petrol prices.

President Bola Tinubu had directed a halt to petrol price increases.

Dangote recently reclaimed his top spot as Africa’s richest man from South Africa’s Johann Rupert.

The Chairman of the Dangote Group had occupied the position for 12 years until Rupert briefly overthrew him due to the crash in Nigeria’s currency, the naira.

