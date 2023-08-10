The United State government has sent a note of warning to President Bola Tinubu on dealing with China

China, over the years, has enjoyed good relationship with Nigeria and has provided various loans for infrastructural development

Under the immediate past administration of Mohammadu Buhari, Nigeria borrowing from China increased by over 200%

The United States government has asked Nigeria to be careful about its relationship with China.

The warning, which was contained in the Integrated Country Strategies document of the US Department of State, noted that China could influence Nigeria’s government through the loans it provides to the country

President Bola Tinubu with Odile Renaud-Basso, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and development. Photo credit: Presidency

The warning comes in the wake of a staggering increase in Nigeria's debt by over 200% during the tenure of Muhammadu Buhari.

Data from Debt Management Office shows that as of March 2023, Nigeria owed China’s Exim Bank $4.34 billion.

US govt worries about Nigeria, China relation

The Punch reports that the US document noted that the easy nature of the loans could give China more influence over the Nigerian government.

The document said:

"China gives money for various projects like building roads and bridges in Nigeria.

This money is called “sub-prime financing. This money is given to people or countries who can’t get regular loans and has higher interest rates. Nigeria needs to be careful.

The US document also discussed problems in Nigeria’s political and economic systems.

The document read:

"There is a fundamental problem in Nigeria rooted in decision-making driven by patronage in both political and economic decision-making.

"Nigeria has a problem, there is little to no coordination between relevant ministries and the civil service that does not sufficiently advise the Federal Government or sustain policy objectives over multiple administrations.

"Political and economic elites advocate for policies that prioritize their immediate personal gains rather than the enduring stability and cohesion of the nation."

The document also expressed concerns that many Nigerian leaders are more concern about seeking short-term personal gains, rather than prioritising the nation's long-term economic growth.

Here is how much Nigeria owes countries as at March 2023

China (Exim Bank of China): $4.34 billion

France (Agence Francaise Development): $593.75 million

Japan (Japan International Cooperation Agency): $62.02 million

India (Exim Bank of India): $26.64 million

Germany (Kreditanstalt Fur Wiederaufbau): $144.75 million

Nigeria’s debt stock hits N82 trillion amid CBN's naira devaluation

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s public debt has risen to N82 trillion from N77 trillion before the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate unification, announced on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

According to a press release by the CBN, all exchange rate windows are collapsed into the Importers and Exporters (I&E) window, showing a merger of the multiple exchange rates.

The unification has seen the naira fall to N664 per dollar and has attracted severe consequences for the nation’s economy, including a spike in public debt.

