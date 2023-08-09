Aliko Dangote will have to wait longer to be called Africa's richest man again after another setback

Data from Forbes shows the wealth of Dangote dropped massively by over N480 billion in the last 24 hours

South African billionaire Johann Rupert continues to remain at the top, however it seems it is only a matter of time before Dangote overtakes

Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Group, has lost $613 million( about N483.87 billion) or N20.1 billion wealth loss every minute in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data published by Forbes magazine a popular billionaire index, the business mogul is now worth $10.5 billion as at Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Dangote 's wealth movement since 2014 Photo credit: Forbes

Source: Facebook

This placed him as the second richest man in Africa, behind South African billionaire Johann Rupert who has a net worth of $10.9 billion.

Forbes also currently ranks Dangote as the 176 among the richest men in the world.

Aliko Dangote wealth movement

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria decided to float the Naira, Dangote, who was once the undisputed richest man in Nigeria and Africa, has seen billions wiped off from his wealth.

The drop in Dangote's wealth is mainly because a considerable portion of his wealth and businesses are primarily domiciled in Naira.

Checks show that as of the start of the year, Dangote net worth stood at $12.5 billion, later rising to as high as $14 billion around February 2023.

It is, however, a different story since June when the Naira float decision was made.

