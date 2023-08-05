The naira made remarkable improvement against the dollar at the Investors & Exporters Window

The day started with an opening rate of N782.28 to the dollar on Friday but ended at N743.07.

Ministerial nominee, Wale Edun, said the naira should be able to exchange at N700 per dollar

On Friday, August 5, 2023, the Nigerian currency, the naira, experienced a notable appreciation of 4.31 percent, reaching a closing rate of N743.07 to the US dollar within the investors and exporters (I&E) window.

It's important to note that the I&E window serves as the country's official exchange rate platform.

Following the government's unification of the exchange rate windows, the official value of the naira has been consistently subject to fluctuations.

In June, the naira reached a nine-month low across all major markets, with its losses continuing following President Bola Tinubu's contemplation of a unified exchange rate.

The market reacted positively to news from the CBN that it will continue its intervention in the forex market. Photo credit - Tom Sataar

Naira gains ground

According to information from FMDQ Securities Exchange, the platform responsible for overseeing foreign exchange (FX) trading in Nigeria, the local currency experienced fluctuations throughout the trading day.

It reached an intra-day high of N799 and a low of N475 before ultimately concluding the trading session at N743.07 to the dollar.

The day started with an opening rate of N782.28 to the dollar on Friday. In total, the value of trades recorded at the I&E window amounted to $121.08 million.

Naira should exchange for N700/dollar

As per Legit.ng's earlier report, Wale Edun, a ministerial nominee selected by President Bola Tinubu, advocated for the naira to be pegged at N700 per dollar, contingent on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) removing and reversing all detrimental policies of the previous government.

Expected to assume the role of Finance Minister, Edun emphasized the paramount importance of foreign exchange in the considerations of monetary authorities.

He also warned that speculators could potentially face significant losses if liquidity inflows rise and result in a rapid decline of the exchange rate.

