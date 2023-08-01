The CBN has limited the number of dollars to be transacted on the PAPSS to $200,000 per quarter by authorised dealer bank (ADB)

The apex bank also fixed a dollar limit of $20,000 per quarter for an individual customer.

The information was communicated through an official circular issued to all authorized dealers in the country

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has implemented restrictions on dollar transactions within the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS).

The new development follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by some Nigerian banks and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to remove trade barriers by adopting PAPSS.

As part of these measures, authorized dealer banks (ADB) are now limited to conducting transactions up to $200,000 per quarter, while individual customers are restricted to $20,000 per quarter.

The central bank highlighted that submitting multiple applications through various authorized dealer banks (ADBs) is strictly prohibited. Photo credit - Medium, TheNigeriaLawyer

The aforementioned information was communicated through an official circular issued to all authorized dealers in the country.

The circular, signed by Dr. Ozoemena Nnaji, the director of the Trade and Exchange department at CBN, stated that transactions would now be priced according to CBN's foreign exchange rates.

According to Leadership, the central bank highlighted that submitting multiple applications through various authorized dealer banks (ADBs) is strictly prohibited.

It stated:

For settlement of PAPSS transactions by CBN, authorised dealers shall obtain the approval of CBN for USD cover before initiating payments on PAPSS. The request for approval shall be submitted online.

CBN will not provide foreign exchange for transactions

The bank said that authorized dealer banks have the permission to maintain a USD settlement account with the PAPSS settlement bank, exclusively for settling PAPSS transactions. It added that it will not provide foreign exchange for these transactions.

PAPSS serves as a global payment system and cross-border financial market infrastructure, facilitating remittance payments and trade activities among African nations.

As per the circular, PAPSS transactions continue to be trade-backed and eligible payment mode limited to Bills for Collection.

Individual customers are restricted to a quarterly limit of $20,000, while Authorized Dealer Banks (ADB) have a quarterly limit of $200,000.

