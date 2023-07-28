The foreign exchange rate between the naira and the dollar continues to remain volatile in the official and unofficial markets

The volatility has further widened the dollar rate gaps across the foreign exchange markets to above 100

The difference in naira exchange rates continues to be a headache for the Central Bank of Nigeria, which seeks to achieve stability in the FX markets

The exchange rate gap between the official and black markets’ for dollar is now above N100 checks by Legit.ng shows.

At the Investors’ and Exporters’ window of the official market the value of the Naira closed at N768.60 to a dollar.

This is 3.9 per cent or N28.52 loss when compared to the N740.08/$1 it exchanged a day before at the same official window.

This happened as the forex transaction in the market declined by 72.8 per cent or $64.62 million to $88.66 million compared to $153.28 million a day earlier.

Legit.ng observed that participants which includes banks, foreign investors, manufacturers during the intra-day trading at the I&E window on Thursday, sold the dollar for as high as N860.

Black market naira to dollar rate

In the Peer-2-Peer (P2P) segments which is the rate use by cryptocurrency platforms, the naira value dropped by N22 to close at N872.00/$1 from N850.00/$1 a day earlier.

This implies a exchange rate gap margin of N103.4 when compared to the closing official rate of N768.60 on Thursday.

But in the black market, the domestic currency gained N1 against its American counterpart to sell at N869/$1 versus the midweek session’s exchange rate of N870/$1.

However the exchange rate gap is still above N100.

The widening exchange rate gap is a real source of worry for the CBN who had hoped that floating the Naira would help create convergence.

